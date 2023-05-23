20-year-old Rural Retreat man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 shooting

A 20-year-old man from Rural Retreat was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in 2020, according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.

William Akers III had a two-day jury trial in the Wythe County Circuit Court for the deadly shooting on June 21, 2020, that left 19-year-old Matthew King dead.

As we previously reported, Akers was 17 at the time and was expected to be tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On May 23, 2023, Akers was found guilty of those charges, according to Jones.

We’re told Akers’ sentencing is slated for August 31, 2023, in the Wythe County Circuit Court, which will come after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed.

“I would like to thank the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police for their incredible work on this case, Jones said. Justice was served today for Matthew King and his family. The day is bittersweet though, because I will never get to meet Matthew, who I have learned, was a very beloved person by all. I only hope is that his mother Betty and his loved ones can be at some sort of peace now,” Jones said.

