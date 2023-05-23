Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli announces new Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. – Donnie D’s fans are in luck.

On Tuesday evening, Donnie D’s Bagels and Deli announced a new Roanoke location.

Staff said Donnie D’s #2 will be up and running sometime this fall.

“I know, when I say it, it doesn’t even seem real,” they wrote in a social post. “Our little bagel shop started 5 years ago in Botetourt County and has now blossomed into a food trailer, and another store!”

And, they added that they’ll be serving customers in a brand-new drive-thru experience with more space for customers to come in, sit down, and enjoy the food.

The new location will be on Brandon Avenue in Southwest Roanoke, inside of the old Ralph Via Hardware Store, staff said. You can see the new location below.

Donnie D’s announced their food truck earlier this year, which they said is licensed to operate in Salem.