Law enforcement training ensures students are safe in active shooter situations

School shootings are pushing law enforcement to look at alternative ways to keep students safe. One organization, Cardinal Criminal Training Academy, is training first responders through active shooter events, to be prepared if something happens.

School shootings are pushing law enforcement to look at alternative ways to keep students safe.

One organization, Cardinal Criminal Training Academy, is training first responders through active shooter events, to be prepared if something should happen.

“I was really surprised when I first opened, that I would see as many college kids,” Savannah Oakes, owner of Wonderous Books said.

Oakes takes pride in creating a safe space for students.

“It feels very rewarding,” Oakes said.

It’s why Oakes is pleased law enforcement is training at Roanoke College, taking a proactive approach to make sure students are safe as well.

“I think it’s amazing, I think it really needs to happen,” Oakes said.

Executive Director for the Cardinal Criminal Training Academy, Gary Moore, says they train several law enforcement members across the region.

The sole purpose of the training is to eliminate an active shooter.

“We’re training those tactics on how to get in and save people,” Moore said.

Moore says 30 first responders are training at Roanoke College for five days.

Staff spend a few days in the classroom teaching take-down tactics; the other days they are putting those tactics into use.

“Movement down hallways, they’re covering dangerous areas like threat zones, identifying where potential victims would be,” Moore said.

Moore says training is important, especially with the shooting that happened on Bridgewater College’s campus, in February last year.

It’s where two campus police officers died in the shooting after responding to a suspicious person.

Moore’s son was a student during the incident.

“I’ve never experienced the sheer stress that I felt under that,” Moore said.

It’s why Moore is pleased the Cardinal Training Academy can provide the resources needed to make sure first responders can handle any situation.

“It’s 100 percent important,” Moore said. “I can remember Columbine and early North Hollywood shooting, a lot of those things changed perspective.”