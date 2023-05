(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

PULASKI, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot with a pellet gun.

Pulaski Police say Saturday at 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of a man who was shot at Deli Mart on Lee Highway.

Police say he had been shot in the calf.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Stephens at 540-994-8680.