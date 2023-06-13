Bubba’s 33 set to open at former Abuelo’s location at Valley View

ROANOKE, Va. – We now know what will replace the former Abuelo’s restaurant at Valley View.

The popular Mexican restaurant permanently closed its doors in October 2021, and now, there are plans to open Bubba’s 33 at its previous location in early 2024. It’ll be the first Bubba’s 33 in our region.

After Abuelo’s is demolished, crews will begin construction on a new building that will have a garage bar with working garage doors.

Bubba’s 33, a casual dining restaurant, features a little bit of everything on its menu, including handcrafted pizza, burgers, ice-cold beer and several other items.

Once it’s open for business, the restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A management team is being assembled and the restaurant plans to employ a staff of about 200 people later this year, according to the owners.