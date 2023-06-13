Danville Crime Stoppers offers $2.5k reward for tips in 2022 homicide case

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for tips in a 2022 homicide that left a 30-year-old woman dead.

As we reported previously, officers responded to a home on Lands End Land for a well-being check. When they went inside, they found Brittany Poole, who was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Evidence at the scene led the Danville Police Department to immediately begin a homicide investigation, which is ongoing to this day.

Now, the Danville Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who can provide a tip about who killed Poole in 2022, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email, or use the crime tips app CARE.