FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on Route 640 in Franklin County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

Crews say the crash happened near Waid Park Road.

As of 9:06 p.m., all eastbound and westbound lanes were closed in the area, and traffic was being detoured onto Waid Park Road, then onto Pepper Road, before going back onto 6 Mile Post Road (Route 640).

