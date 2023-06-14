75º

Heather Hodges court case continues with day two of jury trial

People who saw Hodges just days before she disappeared took the stand

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Wednesday marked day two of the Heather Hodges case in Franklin County where her then-boyfriend Paul Jordan is being accused of murder.

The Commonwealth is continuing to call witnesses to the stand including Hodges’ former drug dealer who testified he owed Hodges pills and she never came back for them.

We also heard from some of the last people to see Hodges alive just days before she went missing including Roger Bowman, who married Jordan’s ex-wife.

He said he and his son, Nick, stopped by Hodges’ and Jordan’s home for a fishing rod and that’s when they noticed Hodges acting strangely.

“It was an image that kind of burned in my mind, I still see it today just as clear as can be she was standing there she was staring at myself and Nick,” Bowman said.

Hodges’ sister also took the stand for a second time, describing the last time she saw her sister.

The trial is expected to continue for two more days. 10 News will keep you updated as we learn more.

Read more on day one of Jordan’s trial here.

