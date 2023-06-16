Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee testifies in court for murder trial

Former Franklin County Sheriff’s office employee Justin Sigmon testified in Franklin County court this week for the trial of Heather Hodges.

Sigmon is in custody after being federally charged with abusive sexual contact with a minor under 12 last month.

The alleged incident happened on a cruise ship, and he’s being held in Florida.

On Wednesday, Sigmon was called by the prosecution to testify to the blood samples he collected in Hodges case.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Sigmon worked on Hodges’ case since 2012.

Court documents say the Bureau of Prisons’ had the ability to transport Sigmon to and from the trial in Franklin County.

Due to Sigmon testifying, his arraignment was delayed 30 days until July 14.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to the documents.