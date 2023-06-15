Day three of trial for man accused of killing Heather Hodges

She’s been missing for over a decade. Her then-boyfriend, Paul Jordan, is being tried for her murder, though her body has never been found.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Day three of the Heather Hodges trial wraps today.

A forensics expert testified that they used dirty underwear to obtain a probable DNA sample from Hodges.

And that DNA matched blood found in Hodges and Jordan’s bedroom.

An investigator also took the stand and described questioning Jordan.

Jordan said he met Hodges through her mother.

“I stopped by there and I dropped off the dope to her and Heather was there and she was like 12 I think she was like well what are y’all doing I was like we’re leaving to go six flags and she was like cool I want to go to six flags,” Investigator Holly Willoughby said as she read off the statement.

Prosecutors said Jordan was 29 years old at that time when Hodges was 12.

Jordan told investigators they didn’t get together until she was 16.

