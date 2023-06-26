WATCH LIVE: Roanoke police, leaders address recent gun violence in the city

The Roanoke Police Department is addressing recent gun violence in the Star City during a press conference on Monday evening.

Roanoke Police Command Staff, Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, and Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash will be in attendance. The conference will begin at 4 p.m. - if you’re waiting to watch live, refresh your screen.

This comes after the most recent incident in which a teen was shot and called in Northwest Roanoke. It happened on Sunday night, as we reported.

In mid-May, we reported that gun violence among kids is on the rise in Roanoke. Roanoke City Council heard an update earlier this month from its gun violence prevention commission about a strategy moving forward.

As we reported then, the city is focusing on policing, as well as intervention and prevention efforts in the community. Much of that is focused on kids, and providing them with positive ways to spend their time ... keeping them out of trouble.

If you have any information that could assist Roanoke Police Department in these cases, you are asked to contact them. Find out how you can share information by clicking here.