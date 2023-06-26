89º

Wintergreen Police Officer remembered for his love of the job, selflessness

“Chris did everything and asked for nothing in return,” said Wintergreen’s Police Chief

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Wintergreen, Augusta County, Nelson County, Crime
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. – On Monday, a funeral was held for Wintergreen Police Officer Christopher Wagner.

Wagner was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

More than one thousand people from across the country, including law enforcement departments from as far as Chicago and Wilmington, N.C., came together to celebrate the life of Officer Wagner.

Wintergreen’s Police Chief Dennis Russell was speechless at the turnout.

“It’s overwhelming. Chris was incredible, an incredible person. I have to say, if he was here right now he would probably say, ‘This isn’t for me.’ Chris did everything and asked for nothing in return,” said Chief Russell.

Officer Wanger’s father, Mark Wagner, spoke about his son’s passion for the job.

“He loved the job. He knew the job, he understood it and he and I talked about it a lot,” said Wagner.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears were in attendance.

Governor Youngkin spoke during the funeral, calling Officer Wagner and all law enforcement heroes.

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is hosting an online fundraiser for the Wagner family.

So far, over $100,000 has been donated.

Learn more here.

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

