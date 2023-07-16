Concord Vol. Fire Dept. responds to multiple calls for flooding, swift water rescues

CONCORD, Va. – The Concord Volunteer Fire Department said they had a busy night on Saturday responding to eight calls as a result of heavy rain and flooding.

Crews were first called to Moore’s Country Store for flooding on Route 460 in all four lanes of traffic. They said they were able to clear drains and reopen travel lanes.

First responders say they also responded to three calls of cars trapped in water with people inside.

Fire crews with assistance from the Campbell County swift water rescue team were able to rescue the people inside and no injuries were reported.

Later into the night, crews helped to close and divert traffic in the area of Rte. 460 at Mt. Athos and Moore’s where there were trees falling down and fast moving water from the overflowed river.

While on scene, crews noticed homes below 460 at Aqua Spores were beginning to quickly flood from rising and moving water.

Crews said they again activated swift water rescue teams to rescue people inside of the homes that were not yet under water.

First responders said they were able to rescue all victims from a home that was surrounded by flood waters. No one was injured.

Officials say the Red Cross is assisting the family.