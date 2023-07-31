Demolition after 2022 Vinton fire set to be completed soon

VINTON, Va. – The town of Vinton is making progress on the demolition of a music store destroyed in a fire just over a year ago.

Town officials say the contractor working on the site should finish this week.

The demo began a few months ago. We’re told they’ve tried to save connecting buildings in the process.

“The Town has been working with involved parties since day one of the fire and we will continue to assist with this process to make it as safe and speedy as possible. Public safety is our utmost priority,” said Town Manager Richard Peters in a statement earlier this year. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and optimism while we get closer to rehabilitating this corner of our downtown.”

The town said some businesses have relocated, but others plan to return to the new building, which will offer similar opportunities.

Back in April, 10 News combed through a 36-page report to learn why we may never know the cause of the fire. Read more here.