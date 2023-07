THAXTON, Va. – Clean-up continued on Monday after storms ripped through our region over the weekend.

VDOT spent the day attending to down trees in parts of Thaxton in Bedford County.

Storm damage in Thaxton, Virginia after severe weather rolled through on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo: Glenda Maltzi (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A portion of Nester Road was closed off while V-DOT cut down branches and cleaned up the debris.

There were no reports of any injuries.

See more photos from the weekend storms by clicking here.