‘No answers is what’s making it hard’: Family speaks out after SW Roanoke homicide victims identified

ROANOKE, Va. – Each statistic was given a face at a Roanoke City police press conference on Monday, including two homicide victims found dead in early July.

Brandi Campbell and Robert Moorman were found shot in the 900 block of Brandon Avenue in Southwest Roanoke on July 3.

After about a month and no arrests, Moorman’s family is still waiting for answers.

His daughter Allison Moorman said her dad never made it to her 20th birthday party this July and she wants to know why.

Moorman said her dad had previously struggled with addiction, but things were looking up at the time of his death.

“It’s awful because we fought for him for so long and he fought for himself,” Moorman said. “We’re trying to pull through, but we’re grieving, and I think the no answers thing is what’s making it hard.”

His daughter said the family hasn’t heard from investigators in a couple of weeks.

“We love him a lot, and it’s been hard not having him here,” daughter Allison Moorman said. “Everybody misses him, and everybody just wants answers. I’m thankful for everyone who’s rallied behind us, and I’m thankful for everyone who’s fighting for answers, and I just hope that they find something soon.”

If you want to submit a tip in the case, contact Roanoke City police by calling (540)344-8500 or texting 274637, and beginning the text “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.