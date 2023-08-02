Lynchburg family seeks justice three months after 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was killed

A Lynchburg family is looking for justice, seeking answers after police say a six-year-old, Kingston Campbell, was innocently killed while playing video games.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg family is looking for justice, seeking answers after police say a six-year-old, Kingston Campbell, was innocently killed while playing video games.

Lynchburg police released surveillance video showing the suspected gunmen in hopes the community will say something, but three months later, police still have no leads.

“I’m happy someone cares enough to keep up with it,” Shay Fowler, Kingston’s mom said.

Kingston’s mom Shay and Great Aunt Meisha reminisce about their loved one. The pair looks at Kingston’s memorial filled with flowers and stuffed animals.

“He had so many stuffed animals, he’d be so happy, stuffed animals were his favorite,” Meisha Cole said.

Three months after Kingston was shot and killed, the family is still coping with his passing and Kingston’s mom says he was smart and had an outgoing personality with his loved ones.

“He was definitely silly, always willing to make somebody laugh, dancing,” Fowler said.

Now, there is a growing frustration within the family — because three months after police released this surveillance video of the suspected gunmen who killed Kingston, no one has come forward.

“Help us find justice for Kingston, he deserves it,” Fowler said.

Dr. James Camm, the executive director of One Community One Voice said the organization decided to create a reward fund in honor of Kingston in hopes someone who knows anything will come forward.

“It was just heartbreaking, devastating to even phantom the idea,” Camm said.

So far, the organization raised nearly $4,000, the goal is $20,000.

“I want to see this resolved, one of the problems that you have is that if you don’t solve it, they get emboldened, they think they can do it again, and again, this is what it’s probably going to take to solve this crime, financial gain,” Camm said.

Lynchburg Police say they don’t have any leads.

They sent 10 News a statement in part reading, “The tragic death of Kingston remains a constant focus of our department as we work to identify the involved individuals and hold them fully accountable under the law. We encourage anyone with information on this case to come forward.”

“This affects all of us, we’re scared because we don’t know who did it or who might know something, anything, a lot of people has helped me get through it,” Fowler said.

If you’re interested in supporting Kingston’s Reward Fund, see below for ways to donate.