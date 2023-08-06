Heroic Rescue in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughn said around 4:15 Sunday morning, Deputies Cody Sharpe and Coty Clifford responded to a 911 hang-up call off of Sunny Brook Loop Galax. The caller could not respond, but the dispatcher could hear coughing. Upon arrival, Deputies checked a residence and spoke with the occupant.

Sherrif Vaughn said they proceeded to check the mobile home next door and found it to be full of smoke. Deputies Sharpe and Clifford entered the mobile home with zero visibility. They were able to hear someone coughing and used the walls to feel their way to the victim.

He said the deputies were able to carry the female from the residence where she was treated by Galax-Grayson EMS and flown by helicopter to a NC hospital. Galax Fire Department also responded to handle the fire scene.

Both were transported to Twin County Community Hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation and later released. The Virginia State Police and GCSO Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.