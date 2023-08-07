More than 6k in SWVA without power after Monday storms

More than 6,000 people are without power throughout the southwestern region of Virginia as storms moved through Monday evening.

A tornado watch is in effect for the Highlands and Lynchburg areas, along with portions of Southside until 9 p.m. - read more here.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county, unless noted as city, as of 7:10 p.m. Monday.

Appalachian Power:

Henry: 1,210

Patrick: 3,953

Pulaski: 106

Barc Electric Cooperative:

Craig-Botetourt Electric Co-op:

Botetourt: 147

Alleghany: 140

Danville Utilities: