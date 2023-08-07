More than 6k in SWVA without power after Monday storms

More than 6,000 people are without power throughout the southwestern region of Virginia as storms moved through Monday evening.
A tornado watch is in effect for the Highlands and Lynchburg areas, along with portions of Southside until 9 p.m. - read more here.
Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county, unless noted as city, as of 7:10 p.m. Monday.
- Henry: 1,210
- Patrick: 3,953
- Pulaski: 106
Barc Electric Cooperative:
- Bath/Highland: 178
Craig-Botetourt Electric Co-op:
- Botetourt: 147
- Alleghany: 140
- Pittsylvania: 299