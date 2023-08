A new business is coming to Roanoke, set to be located in the former home of Southern Classic Auto Wash, which was destroyed in a landslide two years ago.

Now, construction crews are on-site at the corner of Orange Avenue and Hollins Road.

According to the listing company, the property is now owned by Thomas Holdings, LLC.

They plan to build a new car wash facility equipped with state-of-the-art improvements.

There is no word on a timeline for the project.