FloydFest’s new home gets final approval for development

CHECK, Va. – FloydFest will now officially have a new place to call home.

On Thursday, officials announced that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality approved Hill Holler LLC’s Stormwater Management Plan for the development of FestivalPark on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

With the final approval, leaders said FloydFest 24 will be held at the new venue. This comes after Floyd Fest 2023 was canceled due to permitting roadblocks, as we previously reported.

We’re told Hill Holler LLC and experts worked to redesign the site development plan, making tweaks and improvements to result in what leaders said is a zero-impact footprint project.

“At great expense, we have protected every wetland habitat on the new site. Though not strictly required by laws and regulations, some of the conservation and preservation steps by Hill Holler are being voluntarily undertaken because it is the right thing to do,” said John McBroom, CEO of Across-the-Way Productions and FloydFest, and owner of HHLLC.

Officials said that there was some gossip spreading, which was saddening.

“Harming anything is the antithesis of FloydFest and Hill Holler LLC from the very beginning, so it was disheartening to see misinformation spread and go un-fact-checked,” said Sam Calhoun, COO of AtWP and FloydFest. “We’re doing everything by the book, so we can protect anything that needs to be protected, both now and for as long as we are stewards of this land.”

Additionally, leaders said that HHLLC also retained expert biologists to develop a Bog Turtle Management Plan to protect bog turtles, if present.

FloydFest 24 will return on July 24 and run until July 28 at FestivalPark, officials said, and a new logo and theme will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 1, 2023, on FloydFest.com.