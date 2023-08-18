Man accused of murder in Elliston woman’s death found guilty

James Stallard has been charged with second-degree murder and concealing a body in the death of an Elliston woman. (Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office).

A man accused of murdering an Elliston woman was found guilty by a jury Thursday, according to court records.

James Stallard is set to be sentenced on Nov. 8.

We previously reported Stallard faced first-degree murder and concealing a dead body charges in connection with the incident that led to 44-year-old Crystal Hannah’s death. Stallard was originally charged with second-degree murder, as we’ve reported.

In 2022, Hannah was reported missing, and authorities later found her remains in the 2600 block of Northfolk Road in Elliston.