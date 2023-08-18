83º
Man accused of murder in Elliston woman’s death found guilty

He’s set to be sentenced on Nov. 8, court records show

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

James Stallard has been charged with second-degree murder and concealing a body in the death of an Elliston woman. (Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office). (WSLS)

A man accused of murdering an Elliston woman was found guilty by a jury Thursday, according to court records.

James Stallard is set to be sentenced on Nov. 8.

We previously reported Stallard faced first-degree murder and concealing a dead body charges in connection with the incident that led to 44-year-old Crystal Hannah’s death. Stallard was originally charged with second-degree murder, as we’ve reported.

In 2022, Hannah was reported missing, and authorities later found her remains in the 2600 block of Northfolk Road in Elliston.

