Altavista house fire leaves two cats dead

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Two cats died in a house fire in Altavista Sunday (Aug. 20) night, according to the Altavista Fire Company.

Crews responded to the fire at about 10:38 p.m. on 9th Street. Upon arrival, crews found the two-story home engulfed in flames, with heavy fire showing from a corner of the second floor.

After a search of the residence, firefighters found two cats inside, both of whom died from injuries sustained in the fire.

Authorities say the fire was brought under control roughly 10 minutes after it broke out.

According to the Altavista Company, the fire was contained to the room it started in, but the second floor was left with smoke damage throughout.

Fortunately, no residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze.

At this time, it is unknown what may have caused the fire but there is an investigation underway.