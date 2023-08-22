93º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man convicted of killing Franklin County woman set to be sentenced

The court will hear a report that will help determine how long he will spend behind bars

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Franklin County, Heather Hodges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – We’re one step closer to learning how long a man convicted of killing a Franklin County woman will spend behind bars.

Paul Jordan is set to appear in the Franklin County Circuit Court on Tuesday at 1 p.m., where a report will be reviewed to determine the length of his prison sentence.

Jordan was found guilty after a three-day-long trial in June in connection with the murder of his then-girlfriend, Heather Hodges, in 2012.

It was a conviction that brought closure to a family that had been searching for justice for several years.

This came a month after Hodges was declared dead by a Franklin County judge after being missing for more than a decade.

Her body still has never been found.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email