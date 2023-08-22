Man convicted of killing Franklin County woman set to be sentenced

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – We’re one step closer to learning how long a man convicted of killing a Franklin County woman will spend behind bars.
Paul Jordan is set to appear in the Franklin County Circuit Court on Tuesday at 1 p.m., where a report will be reviewed to determine the length of his prison sentence.
Jordan was found guilty after a three-day-long trial in June in connection with the murder of his then-girlfriend, Heather Hodges, in 2012.
It was a conviction that brought closure to a family that had been searching for justice for several years.
This came a month after Hodges was declared dead by a Franklin County judge after being missing for more than a decade.
Her body still has never been found.