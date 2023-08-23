81º
Former Buena Vista Police Chief sentenced after embezzlement charge

Hartman was sentenced to two years of probation, court records show

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Former Buena Vista police chief, Richard Keith Hartman, has been charged with embezzlement (WSLS)

Former Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman was sentenced after facing an embezzlement charge in December 2022.

According to court records, Hartman pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years with both years suspended. Hartman will be on probation for two years.

We previously reported Hartman, 60, was arrested by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office on Dec. 16, 2022. Authorities said he turned himself in to VSP Special Agents and has been charged with one felony count of embezzlement of public funds.

