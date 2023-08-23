81º
Roanoke man sentenced to 25 years for 2021 murder of unarmed man

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Mugshot of John-Bayleigh Smith (Roanoke City Jail)

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in the murder of an unarmed man in 2021.

John-Bayleigh Smith was sentenced to 25 years on two charges in connection with the homicide. He’ll serve 22 years for second-degree murder, and three years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a murder.

Smith was found guilty of his charges by a Roanoke City jury in May 2023.

We previously reported Clayton Williams was shot and killed in the 3100 block of Williamson Road NE on Nov. 14, 2021.

According to Roanoke’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, evidence showed that Smith shot Williams multiple times in the back and side. We’re told Williams died at the scene.

Williams was the brother-in-law of former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr., who is currently serving a two-year sentence on embezzlement charges.

