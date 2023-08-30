Gleaning for the World collecting supplies for Hurricane Idalia relief

Gleaning for the World, a Concord-based disaster relief non-profit is collecting supplies in preparation for Hurricane Idalia.
The storm made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm on Florida’s Big Bend.
The organization will be accepting donations of items including:
- Bottled water
- Nonperishable foods
- Hygiene items
- Baby diapers and formula
- Cleanup supplies (i.e. bleach, large trash bags, gloves)
- Pet foods
The donation drive will be held at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg on Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
“With a storm of this size about to make landfall, we’re already communicating with our Florida partners in several parts of the state to see where we are able to set up a distribution site, where the donated items will be given to families and individuals affected by this storm,” Gleaning’s president Jeane Smiley-Mason said. “We’re joining others in prayer for Florida.”
A full list of needed supplies is available at Gleaning for the World’s website, on Gleaning’s Facebook page, and in person at Sam’s Club. You can also call 434-993-3600 for an emailed copy of the list.
For those interested in giving a financial donation, which the organization says helps cover the costs of hauling items to Florida, a secure donation page can be found here, or a check (with “Idalia” in the memo line) can be mailed to GFTW PO Box 645 Concord, VA 24538.