82º
Join Insider

Local News

Gleaning for the World collecting supplies for Hurricane Idalia relief

The donation event will be held at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg on Wednesday and Thursday

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gleaning for the World, Hurricane Idalia, Donation
(Gleaning for the World)

Gleaning for the World, a Concord-based disaster relief non-profit is collecting supplies in preparation for Hurricane Idalia.

The storm made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm on Florida’s Big Bend.

The organization will be accepting donations of items including:

  • Bottled water
  • Nonperishable foods
  • Hygiene items
  • Baby diapers and formula
  • Cleanup supplies (i.e. bleach, large trash bags, gloves)
  • Pet foods

The donation drive will be held at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg on Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

“With a storm of this size about to make landfall, we’re already communicating with our Florida partners in several parts of the state to see where we are able to set up a distribution site, where the donated items will be given to families and individuals affected by this storm,” Gleaning’s president Jeane Smiley-Mason said. “We’re joining others in prayer for Florida.”

A full list of needed supplies is available at Gleaning for the World’s website, on Gleaning’s Facebook page, and in person at Sam’s Club. You can also call 434-993-3600 for an emailed copy of the list.

For those interested in giving a financial donation, which the organization says helps cover the costs of hauling items to Florida, a secure donation page can be found here, or a check (with “Idalia” in the memo line) can be mailed to GFTW PO Box 645 Concord, VA 24538.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email