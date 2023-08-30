Longtime shelter dog Kubo in search of forever home

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – 10 News is working for you to Clear the Shelters and there is no better time than now to give an adorable animal (or a few) a loving home.

Longtime residents at the Franklin County Humane Society have sponsored adoption fees, and many other pets have reduced fees with an approved application and mention of the CTS special, staff said.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Kubo is one of those shelter dogs that’s been looking for a home for years. Kubo is a 5-and-a-half-year-old Labrador Retriever mix and has become a trainer favorite at FCHS. DNA testing shows Kubo is a Labrador Retriever, Carolina Dog, Golden Retriever, Whippet, and Patterdale.

Staff said Kubo is smart, agile and requires daily activity. He is ideally suited for a highly active lifestyle and very trainable. He already knows “sit,” “down,” “come,” “OK,” and “wait.”

He gets along great with most dogs.

You can swing by the adoption center Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to look for a new furry friend.

Visit the organization’s website and see adoptable animals by clicking here.

The Franklin County Humane Society has been posting updates on pets adopted in the month of August as part of our Clear the Shelters campaign.

According to their updates on Facebook, they’ve had 108 animals adopted so far in August and have 376 animals still looking for their forever homes.