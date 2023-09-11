Students, parents react to E.C. Glass bomb threat

A 15-year-old boy faces charges for making a threat at E.C. Glass High School on Monday morning.

Lynchburg police say that a bomb threat note was found, but the threat was not credible.

The incident prompted an early dismissal and an hours-long search of the school.

Freshman student Sebastian Meyer said the principal announced that there was a threat over the school speakers and that class would be dismissing.

“It’s the kind of thing that you always assume will always happen to someone else,” Meyer said. “Definitely scared but it wasn’t running around screaming, it was just trembling and talking about it.”

Parent Maggie Meyer said she drove to the school after getting a call from her son. Later, she received a message from the school system.

“There could have been a lot of chaos but every student just seemed, you know, they were going where they’re going,” Maggie Meyer said.

Parents said now they’re just relieved everyone is safe. Maggie Meyer is using the moment as a teaching lesson.

“We definitely on the way home talked about the consequences of this kind of thing because it’s not a prank,” Maggie Meyer said. “It’s an age where a lot of kids are playing pranks and this is unfortunately just I think it’s just something that happens.”

Earlier this year in January, a 14-year-old boy at E.C. Glass was charged with making a threatening phone call.

Lynchburg City school leaders say class will resume on Tuesday.