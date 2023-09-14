Search continues for missing Franklin Co. mom, three children

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – It’s been over a week since anyone has heard from a Franklin County woman and her three children.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Lauren Cook and her family, 2-year-old Elijah Cook, 5-year-old Hannah Cook, and 7-year-old Benjamin Cook have been missing since around Sept. 5.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Deputies aren’t sure whether or not the family could be in danger. They only know that it’s been over a week since she’s been heard from.

“We started our investigation this week and that was after a few days of not being able to have contact with her, and I believe she was expected to go to a meeting somewhere with a family member and didn’t show up,” Sgt. Megan Huston, the public information officer for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Huston said that Lauren Cook is married and lives with her husband, both of whom share custody of the kids. Deputies said they’re not aware of a fight between the two.

“You see where a non-custodial parent will run off with the kids which is not this situation,” Sgt. Huston said. “This is a custodial parent, but there is concern as to where she’s at and where the kids are at after it has been over a week now since anybody has had communication with her.”

Law enforcement said it’s not completely clear where Lauren and the kids were last spotted. Either in Franklin County, New York, or another area of the state.

There have been no answers yet, but deputies have seen a big community response to the case.

“Anytime that anything involves children you know of course they want to make sure that the children are safe,” Huston said. “So we have got an outpouring of support for trying to locate this family.”

Deputies said their ultimate goal is to just talk to the family to make sure that they’re safe.

If you have any knowledge of their whereabouts, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 540-483-3000, or your local law enforcement.