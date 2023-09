Drivers heading south on 220 through Franklin County can expect delays due to a crash, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a logging truck overturned, causing SB 220 to be closed from Route 619 to Craig Jamison Auction.

No injuries were reported, according to Sgt. Megan Huston.

Authorities said the area will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates