Hemp stores across Southwest Virginia served search warrants

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Hemp stores across Southwest Virginia have been forced to close their doors after police showed up this week to serve search warrants.

Virginia State Police served 24 search warrants across nine Southwest Virginia counties in a multi-agency effort.

State police released a statement stating they are investigating money laundering and illegal narcotic trades associated with the companies.

Since serving the warrants, the stores have been forced to close their doors.

State police report there were no arrests made as a result of the searches.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

