Hemp stores across Southwest Virginia served search warrants

Hemp stores across Southwest Virginia have been forced to close their doors after police showed up this week to serve search warrants.

Virginia State Police served 24 search warrants across nine Southwest Virginia counties in a multi-agency effort.

State police released a statement stating they are investigating money laundering and illegal narcotic trades associated with the companies.

Since serving the warrants, the stores have been forced to close their doors.

We reached out to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office and they said:

“...Too many stores are selling THC products, often marketed for children, in clear violation of the law. These items should not be sold anywhere in this commonwealth, and I’m grateful to the men and women in uniform who executed these search warrants.”

We also talked to the president of the Virginia Hemp Coalition on the state of the hemp industry and he said:

“The ongoing issues with the hemp industry is an illustration of a complete failure from this administration to work with the industry.”

State police report there were no arrests made as a result of the searches.

This is still an ongoing investigation.