New sighting of armed man wanted in Giles County

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

The suspect wanted for break-ins in multiple counties was spotted again Friday at Mountain Lake. (Giles County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A man wanted for a string of break-ins across multiple counties in the New River Valley was spotted again Friday.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was spotted on a trail cam on Mountain Lake near the Miles Horton Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The man was recently spotted in Giles, Pulaski, Wythe, and Bland counties. In a Code RED Alert Wednesday evening, the man was said to be sighted on First Street in Pembroke around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities ask that residents keep their homes and outbuildings secured, and to call 911 if they encounter the suspect.

