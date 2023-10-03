Virginia’s Blue Ridge makes national headlines as fall getaway spot

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is making national headlines for its natural outdoor beauty and recreation.

This week, the star city made the TODAY Show’s list as a “fun fall weekend getaway,” mentioning fall foliage in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

The accolade was made possible by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge pitch to the show.

On Monday, the Appalachian Trail and McAfee’s Knob were featured on Google’s homepage.

The organization attributes the feature to a 1,000% increase in travel to VBR’s website.

“So that shows there has been a big increase in people planning their vacations to Virginia’s Blue Ridge and thinking of us as a fall destination,” said Director of Public Relations, Kathryn Lucas.

Roanoke was also named a top city for hiking by HGTV.

Roanoke received second place behind Boise, Idaho, and followed by Salt Lake City, Utah.