Pulaski County Middle School closed after social media threats, to resume classes Friday

PULASKI, Va. – Two days of class have been impacted at Pulaski Middle School after school administrators said they received reports of threats on social media.

Pulaski school officials said they were made aware of the threats during the day on October 4. Superintendent Rob Graham said he was notified of more threats around 10:00 p.m. that same day.

Since receiving the threats, Graham said they’ve been working with the Pulaski Sheriff’s Department. Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow time for an investigation, they closed the middle school for students Thursday. Games scheduled for Thursday evening were also canceled.

“We can always make up a school day,” said Graham. “You can’t make up something that is a crisis that may happen in your school, so we felt the best thing to do was to have the school close for students.”

Graham said they have already identified the students involved with the threats.

In a statement to parents, Graham stated due to the disruptions this has caused, any threats moving forward will have harsh consequences with the possibility of expulsion.

Students will be back in school on Friday.