Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for answers in 2013 double homicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Ten years after the double homicide of Ricky Dodson and Vicky Purdy, investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to search for answers.

Authorities said on Oct. 6, 2013, 53-year-old Vicky Purdy’s body was found inside a burned vehicle in the 2000 block of Philpott Road in Franklin County near the Henry County line, after being reported missing three days prior.

FCSO said autopsy results revealed that Purdy had a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was a homicide.

We’re told on Dec. 5, 2013, 54-year-old Ricky Dodson’s body was found in a wooded area on Johnson Hill Road, about a mile from where Purdy’s vehicle and body were found. According to authorities, Dodson’s manner of death was also determined to be a homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was suspected that the two were in an on-and-off relationship over the course of a few years and the deaths were perceived to be directly related.

“This investigation is still active and is in no way being considered a “cold case.” Investigators are dedicated to following up on every lead and to allocating resources until the individual(s) responsible for the homicides of Ricky Dodson and Vicky Purdy are charged accordingly. Although numerous interviews, search warrants, and evidence collection has persisted over the years, we do believe that there are individuals who know more of the truth and ask them to come forward to help solve this double homicide.” Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.