Man wanted after assaulting police officer, according to Galax Police

GALAX, Va. – On Sunday just before 7p.m., Galax Police were dispatched to the Sheetz on East Staurt Drive for a well-being check on a person in a car in the parking lot.

They said officers arrived and made contact with the man, and tried taking him into custody.

Police said the man tried running away from officers by getting into his car and trying to drive away.

According to officers, while the suspect was trying to drive away, an officer was trying to still apprehend him when the man took off, dragging the officer with his car.

The officer was transported to Twin County Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is still at-large.

Police have issued a B.O.L.O. for a black Toyota Tacoma with a North Carolina plate, RDP9638.

If you see this vehicle, you are asked to call 911.