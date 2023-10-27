FloydFest 24~Horizon tickets to go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 1

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Dates have been set for next year’s FloydFest.

FloydFest 24~Horizon will be held at the festival’s new home, Festival Park.

As we reported previously, FloydFest 2023 was canceled because officials said Festival Park was “not currently viable for a 2023 festival.” This was due to final permitting and logistical factors beyond their control.

Ticket holders were given the option to roll over their tickets for the upcoming event. In an announcement made on Tuesday, organizers said that a whopping 70% of festival-goers chose to roll over their tickets, leaving 30% up for grabs.

Those remaining tickets will go on sale at noon (EST) on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Leaders would not confirm which musical acts will be performed but said patrons can expect to park and enjoy performances in one centralized location.

“Very excited to share this place with everybody, it’s like a new home you haven’t quite figured out where to put everything yet, we’re excited to get the family back together so to speak,” John McBroom Floyd Fest CEO said.