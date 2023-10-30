Southwest Virginia suffers from more wildfires than any other part of Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of acres are burning across Virginia because of wildfires.

Crews in Craig County just got one brush fire under control.

Farther south, nearly one hundred acres are burning on Parrott Mountain in Pulaski County and into neighboring Giles County.

And east, over 400 acres are burned in Madison County.

“We do see that southwest Virginia actually sees more wildfires than any other part of Virginia,” said Virginia Department of Forestry Communications Specialist, Cory Swift.

Swift said right now, we’re in the midst of fall fire season.

“The reason we have that fall fire season this time of year it’s because we see lower humidity, an increase in windy days and there are all those trees dropping their leaves on the ground and those provide a ready fuel source for fire,” said Swift.

Luckily for Virginians, most wildfires take place in rural, mountainous areas, which means they aren’t threatening homes or businesses as much as wildfires out west.

“You know we could say we are pretty fortunate that a lot of these fires are occurring in remote mountainous areas where there aren’t too many homes and properties, we are able to get in there and contain the fires before they destroy any homes,” said Swift.

While the remote conditions are good for keeping homes safe during wildfires, the terrain makes it more difficult for crews to fight them.