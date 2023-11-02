Deondre: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Deondre has a great sense of humor and can talk to anyone after he gets to know them.

He wants to go to Busch Gardens for his birthday to ride the roller coasters, which he thinks is fun.

The 16-year-old is proud of his progress and is kind and smart.

“I’m good at talking to people about how I feel,” he said.

He likes going to the mall, playing sports, immersing himself in arts and crafts and drawing.

“I’m a calm person. I care about people. I help people, and I’m a good kid. I play basketball; I go to school every day, [and] do the work and stuff,” he said.

Deondre prides himself on being a gentleman.

“I like to hold the door for people. I like to care about people and say, ‘Are you okay?’ anytime they talk.”

This is the second year Deondre has been on 30 Days of Hope.

He wants a home filled with love and often talks about wanting to have a family.

“Family wants you to feel comfortable while you’re at home, wants you to feel like you’re loved; they want you to feel like you’re a kind person,” he said.

He’s mentioned wanting to be a scientist or a producer and make music for rappers

Deondre likes making friends. He is happy and eager to please the people he cares about. He longs for a family that will care for him and make him feel comfortable and safe. Could you finally be the family who will give Deondre a chance?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

