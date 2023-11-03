Drumstick Dash raises money to feed people experiencing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. – The countdown is on for the Drumstick Dash.

The Thanksgiving Day 5K and family walk is back in downtown Roanoke this year.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

It’s a way to get into the holiday spirit, exercise, and raise money for a great cause.

All proceeds benefit the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

“We are going to have the event that we look forward to all year long,” Kevin Berry, Event Manager for Drumstick Dash said. “We’re expecting thousands of people downtown. We’re just really excited.”

The nonprofit typically serves more than 200,000 meals a year to those in need.