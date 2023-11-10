Second round of lineup additions announced for FloydFest

Excitement is building as music lovers across the region look forward to the highly anticipated FloydFest.

On Friday morning, event leaders announced the second round of lineup additions, noting that there is more to come.

Here’s a look at the performers expected to grace the stage at Festival Park this upcoming summer:

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers

Jupiter & Okwess

The Nude Party

Eggy

Neighbor

Hogslop String Band

The Commonheart

Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels

Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers

Empire Strikes Brass

The Tree of Forgiveness Band - A Tribute to John Prine

Event organizers announced the first round of lineups earlier this month, which can be found here.

The festival is scheduled to kick off on July 24, 2024, and will last until the 28th.

To purchase your tickets, click here.