Second round of lineup additions announced for FloydFest

The festival is set to kick off on July 24

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(FloydFest)

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Excitement is building as music lovers across the region look forward to the highly anticipated FloydFest.

On Friday morning, event leaders announced the second round of lineup additions, noting that there is more to come.

Here’s a look at the performers expected to grace the stage at Festival Park this upcoming summer:

  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead 
  • Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers 
  • Jupiter & Okwess
  •  The Nude Party 
  • Eggy 
  • Neighbor 
  • Hogslop String Band 
  • The Commonheart 
  • Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels 
  • Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers 
  • Empire Strikes Brass 
  • The Tree of Forgiveness Band - A Tribute to John Prine

Event organizers announced the first round of lineups earlier this month, which can be found here.

The festival is scheduled to kick off on July 24, 2024, and will last until the 28th.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

