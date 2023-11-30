Grayson: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Children can spend years in foster care, waiting to be adopted. We’ve shown you a few kids this year who have been on 30 Days of Hope before.

We featured Grayson in 2020 and 2021 and he’s still looking for a home.

“A lot of times I feel like I’m left out, and I feel like I’m the only one without parents. I see people hugging each other, and it’s just hard. I look and I’m like, ‘I wish that were me.’ Everyone deserves to have a family,” said the 16-year-old recently.

Grayson is still looking for a family that will love and accept him.

“Love is when a parent gives birth and they have you for the whole time. I’ve never had that. I was moved out at least when I was six. Throughout my whole history of life, I haven’t felt love, real love,” he said.

While Grayson wants to belong to a family, he’s concerned being an older teen might limit who’s willing to take that chance.

“I would hope there would be a chance for me to be with other people in the house.”

He is supportive, caring and compassionate.

“I like cooking spaghetti. I cook spaghetti for my boys most of the time. They’ll ask me to make spaghetti and how to make spaghetti. I cook anything,” said Grayson.

He also likes going to the gym and playing video games.

“I play chess. I love chess. I’m getting better at it. I’m not a grandmaster, but I’m good at chess, and I can try to beat somebody in that. I also like basketball, and that’s just my main thing that I play,” he said.

He has so much love to give. Could you be the one that shows him the power of family?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

