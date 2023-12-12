Virginia Veterans Care Center renamed after two decorated Vietnam veterans

ROANOKE, Va. – Two decorated Virginia veterans will forever be remembered after the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke was renamed in their honor.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old facility was renamed the Davis and McDaniel Veterans Care Center.

Honoring Colonel Paris Davis and Captain Eugene “Red” McDaniel.

“Totally surprised, totally happy,” said Colonel Davis.

“It’s an honor beyond words. It really is,” said Captain McDaniel.

Both McDaniel and Davis have an impressive list of awards from their service in Vietnam.

“What a profound honor it is to name this facility after two heroes who stood for freedom,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Colonel Davis received a Purple Heart and Soldier’s Medal of Heroism for his acts of bravery.

He served as one of the first African American Green Beret Officers in Vietnam.

“Some of the units I served with had no Blacks in it at all. What are you going to do? Go sit by yourself in a corner and suck your thumb? That’s the one thing you’ve got to believe about America. We have a way of coming together even when we don’t want to,” said Colonel Davis.

Captain McDaniel received two Silver Stars and a Bronze Star for serving as a Navy aviator, as well as being captured and spending six years as a Prisoner of War.

“If I had known this 50 years ago that this was going to happen, it would’ve been a lot easier being held captive 2,118 days in captivity. It’s just wonderful and I’m humbled beyond words,” said Captain McDaniel.

Captain McDaniel and Colonel Davis both believe this honor for two Vietnam veterans serves as a rightful homecoming and honor many Vietnam veterans did not receive.