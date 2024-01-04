❄️ QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Southwest Virginia’s winter weather history

How well do you know the history of winter weather in Southwest Virginia? Take this quiz to find out!

Virginia - the only state where you can experience all four seasons in one day. 😅

For those born and raised here, it’s no surprise that you never know what to expect with the weather in Southwest Virginia.

All jokes aside though, that’s why Your Local Weather Authority is always working diligently to help keep you, our loyal viewers, weather-aware.

In case you missed it, our weather team is currently tracking a potential winter storm that’s on the horizon for this weekend. The wintry weather mix is expected to bring a mixture of snow, ice and rain to our neck of the woods. We’ve also issued a Weather Authority Alert Day for Saturday, which you can find more information on in this article.

As snow lovers brace themselves for a little snow on the ground this weekend, let’s take a look at previous winters in Southwest Virginia.

Think you’re a pro when it comes to the history of winter weather in Southwest Virginia? Take the quiz below to test your knowledge!

