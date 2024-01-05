VDOT treating roads ahead of expected winter weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest Virginia is gearing up for a wintry mix.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said crews brined the roadways yesterday. VDOT also said that crews will be brining the roads Friday.

Meanwhile, Roanoke County leaders reminded everyone to be prepared ahead of the wintry mix expected Friday night.

“An emergency kit, a plan in place, know what the weather is going to be like, what it’s gonna actually do and of course you never want to drive through high waters. Never drive on the icy roadways out there if you don’t have to. Check on your neighbors to make sure that they are okay,” said Public Information Officer of Roanoke County Amy Whittaker.

Whittaker also said to only call 911 in an emergency.

“So medical, police or fire situations that come up, we really want to maintain the 911 center for that. So, if people’s power goes out or experience power with gas or water, we want them to call those agencies directly and not overwhelm the 911 center,” said Whittaker.

Roanoke City is also gearing up in anticipation of the winter weather. Roanoke City Transportation Division Manager Dwayne D’Ardenne said crews brined the roads yesterday. They also plan on anti-freezing the roadways today. He has one important tip for drivers.

“Give the motorists in front of you space or behind you space. The first snow event is always one where we have to get back in the grove in terms of what it means to drive in the snow. It’s been a couple of years since we’ve had any significant snow events here. So, give yourself some space and some time,” said D’Ardenne.

He also said make sure to have an emergency kit in your car.

“Do you have any food in your car? Something that is shelf stable. Do you have extra blankets? Do you have extra clothes of some sort in your vehicle? Do you have a snow shovel in your vehicle? All those things are good to have within a vehicle this time of year,” said D’Ardenne.

10 News spoke also with crews in the New River Valley. Leaders in Christiansburg said with the possibility of ice, it adds an extra layer of getting the roads clear. Pulaski County said they are prepared for anything.