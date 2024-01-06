33º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

YOUR PHOTOS: Winter weather across Central, Southwest Virginia 🌨️

Scroll down to see how you can have your photos featured on TV and online

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pin It, Winter Weather
Freezing rain in Stuart, Virginia submitted by Erica Lane via Pin It. (WSLS)

As winter weather moved through Central and Southwest Virginia Saturday morning, our viewers shared photos from their neck of the woods.

If you snapped any photos of snow or ice, be sure to share them with us via Pin It.

How to use Pin It:

  • Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video
  • Choose “Weather” as the channel
  • Include a description (optional)
  • Hit submit

Now without further ado, take a look at some of your Pin It submissions below.

Shawn

Just a little ice

0
Roanoke
Josie Scottie

Galax update. Steady rain and fog at 34 degrees. #justlookup

0
Roanoke
Ryk Waddell

My backyard: sleet, ice and now snow….

0
Roanoke
Ryk Waddell

Main Street Monterey 250 North

0
Roanoke
Josie Scottie

ICE ... consumes the rainchain. Galax January 6th ... #justlookup

0
Roanoke
ChrisMcCarthy

Continued ice forming, still at freezing even tho the rain has pickedup.

0
Roanoke
Wendy Ann

Very little ice in Huddleston

0
Roanoke

For a detailed look at your forecast, click here.

Be sure to stay weather-aware today by downloading our free 10 News weather app for updates on the forecast.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email