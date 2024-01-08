Family of three displaced after townhouse fire in the Hollins area

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A family of three will need to find another place to stay after a fire broke out at their home Sunday evening, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to the 7000 block of Sugar Maple Court in the Hollins area for the report of a fire at a townhouse. For reference, this is behind the Goodwill off Peters Creek Road.

Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the two-story townhome and were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes. Firefighters believe that the fire started in the kitchen near the refrigerator.

We’re told an adult and two cats were inside at the time of the fire, while two other residents weren’t there.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries and the cats are safe, according to authorities. No other townhomes were damaged either.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating how the fire started and what the damages are.