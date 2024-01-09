Four facing charges for allegedly planning to steal, stealing Rockbridge Co. dog on Christmas

Four people have been charged for their alleged involvement in the stolen dog case in Rockbridge County. (Credit: Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office)

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Four people have been charged for their alleged involvement in the stolen dog case in Rockbridge County.

As we previously reported, a large white Great Pyrenees dog was stolen from a family’s home on Christmas day in 2023.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the incident and following up on leads. Now, charges have been placed in the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, four people were charged as follows.

42-year-old Emily Hill of Roanoke Larceny of a dog Conspiracy to commit larceny of a dog Conspire to wear a mask to conceal identity Conspire to possess burglarious tools Entering property to damage or interfere with the rights of the owner

19-year-old Alice Palmer of Roanoke Larceny of a dog Conspiracy to commit larceny of a dog Wear a mask to conceal identity Conspire to wear a mask to conceal identity Possess burglarious tools Conspire to possess burglarious tools Entering property to damage or interfere with the rights of the owner. Intentionally destroy or deface property

33-year-old Daniel Fierro of Roanoke Conspiracy to commit larceny of a dog Making a false report to law enforcement

20-year-old Dane Gabris of Vinton Conspiracy to commit larceny of a dog Making a false report to law enforcement



The dog was later found wandering on South Lee Highway in the Natural Bridge area of Rockbridge County and was returned to the family.