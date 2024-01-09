Four facing charges for allegedly planning to steal, stealing Rockbridge Co. dog on Christmas

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Four people have been charged for their alleged involvement in the stolen dog case in Rockbridge County.
As we previously reported, a large white Great Pyrenees dog was stolen from a family’s home on Christmas day in 2023.
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the incident and following up on leads. Now, charges have been placed in the case.
According to the sheriff’s office, four people were charged as follows.
- 42-year-old Emily Hill of Roanoke
- Larceny of a dog
- Conspiracy to commit larceny of a dog
- Conspire to wear a mask to conceal identity
- Conspire to possess burglarious tools
- Entering property to damage or interfere with the rights of the owner
- 19-year-old Alice Palmer of Roanoke
- Larceny of a dog
- Conspiracy to commit larceny of a dog
- Wear a mask to conceal identity
- Conspire to wear a mask to conceal identity
- Possess burglarious tools
- Conspire to possess burglarious tools
- Entering property to damage or interfere with the rights of the owner.
- Intentionally destroy or deface property
- 33-year-old Daniel Fierro of Roanoke
- Conspiracy to commit larceny of a dog
- Making a false report to law enforcement
- 20-year-old Dane Gabris of Vinton
- Conspiracy to commit larceny of a dog
- Making a false report to law enforcement
The dog was later found wandering on South Lee Highway in the Natural Bridge area of Rockbridge County and was returned to the family.