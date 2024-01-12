WATCH: 6-year-old Buffalo Bills fan swallows quarter to stay up for game - The Morning Sprint

One young Buffalo Bills fan might have taken it a step too far after his mother said he couldn't stay up to watch last week's game between the Bills and Miami Dolphins.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Friday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories that we will discuss in today’s episode:

One 6-year-old’s love for the Buffalo Bills may be a little hard to swallow | Hear how a boy decided a trip to the ER might help him watch the game.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up | We’ve been working for you to talk to an expert on the importance of the holiday.

Get ready for thin mints, peanut butter patties and caramel deLites | We’ll tell you where you can find Girl Scout Cookies in our region.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: